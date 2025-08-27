Rescue operations underway amid exceptionally high flood levels in Punjab

LAHORE – Rescue and relief operations are underway across Punjab as Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab Rivers continue to remain at very high to exceptionally high flood levels.

According to official figures, recent floods have so far affected more than six lakh people in the province.

Punjab has set up 263 relief and 161 medical camps, providing shelters, food and medical facilities to the affected people. Besides that, the administration has supplied food, drinking water and other essential items in Sialkot district. Evacuation operation is underway in flood-affected areas with the help of the Pakistan Army.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the River Sutlej is at a high to exceptionally high flood level at Ganda Singh Wala and downstream. River Ravi is also at a high to exceptionally high flood level at Jassar and downstream. Streams are also at high to very high flood levels, wreaking havoc in rural areas.

Besides that, the River Chenab is at high flood at Marala with a falling trend. It is expected to attain an exceptionally high flood level at Trimmu within the next 48 hours.

River Chenab at Panjnad is also expected to reach a very high flood level early next month. There is an exceptionally high flood with a rising trend at Khanki and Qadirabad.

At the Qadirabad dam on the Chenab River, authorities carried out a controlled explosion of an embankment as the water levels rose.