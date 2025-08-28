Colleges shut down across Flood-affected regions in Lahore

LAHORE – Directorate of Colleges announced closing 16 colleges in flood-affected areas of Lahore Division for two days.

According to official notification, colleges in Shahdara, Chuhang, Bund Road, Sharaqpur Sharif, Ferozewala, Khanqah Dogran, and Narang Mandi will remain closed due to flooding.

In Nankana Sahib, institutions in Mandi Faizabad and Syedwala will also be shut, while in Kasur, colleges in Kanganpur have been directed to close.

The notification further instructed that electricity supply to all affected colleges be disconnected immediately as a precautionary measure.

Punjab Floods

Massive flooding displaced hundreds of thousands as the Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab rivers overflowed due to heavy rains and water releases from India.

Authorities estimate more than 6Lac people have been affected across central and southern Punjab. Over 150,000 residents and 35,000 livestock have been evacuated, while 263 relief camps and 161 medical units have been set up. The UN says this year’s monsoon death toll in Pakistan is nearly triple last year’s.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority has warned of high pressure at Qadirabad Headworks, raising fears of flooding in Hafizabad and Chiniot. Several highways and bridges have already been washed away in Sialkot, Shakargarh, and Narowal. Parts of the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara complex were also inundated, with more than 150 pilgrims and staff rescued.

Rescue efforts are underway with support from the army, police, and emergency services. The Punjab government has allocated Rs 900 million for relief operations as floodwaters continue to threaten more districts downstream.