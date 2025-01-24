Benches’ jurisdiction case: SC additional registrar challenges contempt notice

ISLAMABAD – Nazar Abbas, the additional registrar (Judicial), moved a plea to the Supreme Court (SC) challenging contempt notice issued against him following controversy involving fixing the case related to the jurisdiction of the apex court’s benches.

The top court constituted a six-member bench led by Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail while Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Musarrat Hilali are the other members of the bench.

The bench would take up the plea of additional registrar on Monday.

The apex court had earlier removed Nazar Abbas from his post for defying the court orders regarding fixing the case.

A notification was issued later confirming removal of Nazar Abbas from his post. It said that the additional registrar (judicial) was made an officer on special duty (OSD).

Nazar Abbas was found guilty of scheduling a constitutional bench case for hearing before a regular bench of the Supreme Court.

According to the notification, the additional registrar’s action wasted court’s and litigants’ time and resources while the registrar of the Supreme Court was directed to examine the matter.

The bench headed by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah had issued a contempt notice to the additional registrar over his failure to schedule the case related to the jurisdiction of the benches and the constitutional benches.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court reserved verdict on the matter related to the benches’ jurisdiction case after hearing arguments of both sides.