MRI services launched through outsourcing model at DHQs across Punjab

LAHORE – A good news for the citizens of Punjab as the provincial government launched a project to provide MRI services at District Headquarters Hospitals (DHQs) level through an outsourcing model across the province, the sources said on Tuesday.

The Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed for MRI scanning services in Sheikhupura and Bahawalnagar, with a total cost of approximately Rs399.2 million.

The installation of MRI machines has been completed at the Sheikhupura District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital while the MRI machine at the Bahawalnagar DHQ Hospital would be installed soon.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that under the outsourcing model, the quality MRI services would be available in various districts—a move that would ensure the timely diagnosis of complex diseases.

Earlier, the patients had been suffering due to long delays, because of the rush at the big hospitals in Lahore. The patients were given long dates for MRI test. The delay in diagnosis caused huge trouble to the people.