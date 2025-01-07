KP govt halts aid to Kurram victims until arrest of all those who attacked DC

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday halted aid to Kurram victims until those involved in the attack on Deputy Commissioner Kurram are handed over in light of the decisions of the Apex Committee.

The sources said that the individuals who failed to cooperate with the government and those involved in the DC Kurram incident would not receive any assistance. A tribal jirga in Kurram has been directed to begin efforts to collect weapons within 15 days.

They said that the weapons would be collected under the supervision of the administration, and all bunkers in Kurram would be dismantled by February 1. Additionally, 48 checkpoints would be established from Thall to Hangoo, and a security force comprising 399 ex-servicemen would also be formed.

The sources said that the survey of victims in areas including Bagan has almost been completed. Furthermore, another suspect in the DC Kurram attack has been arrested, bringing the total arrests to three out of the five identified suspects in the case.

In line with the Apex Committee’s decisions, a curfew has been imposed on the Parachinar highway from 6:00am to 6:00pm to prevent any unrest and ensure the safe movement of convoys.

Newly appointed Deputy Commissioner of Kurram Muhammad Ashfaq assumed office. The strict security measures including the enforcement of Section 144 and the curfew have been initiated in the tribal district of Kurram.