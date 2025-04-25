AGL57.75▼ -3.94 (-0.06%)AIRLINK168.51▼ -9.65 (-0.05%)BOP9.79▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.99▼ -0.23 (-0.03%)DCL9.89▼ -0.57 (-0.05%)DFML40.16▼ -2.72 (-0.06%)DGKC122.62▼ -2.57 (-0.02%)FCCL43.93▼ -1.84 (-0.04%)FFL15.52▼ -0.38 (-0.02%)HUBC137.97▼ -4.14 (-0.03%)HUMNL12.37▼ -0.44 (-0.03%)KEL4.24▼ -0.12 (-0.03%)KOSM5.56▼ -0.36 (-0.06%)MLCF64.79▼ -1.5 (-0.02%)NBP83.3▼ -2.56 (-0.03%)OGDC211.69▼ -2.67 (-0.01%)PAEL45.02▼ -0.88 (-0.02%)PIBTL9.23▼ -0.54 (-0.06%)PPL166.4▼ -3.42 (-0.02%)PRL30.65▼ -2.53 (-0.08%)PTC21.2▼ -0.35 (-0.02%)SEARL90.47▼ -2.93 (-0.03%)TELE7.39▼ -0.29 (-0.04%)TOMCL34.73▼ -1.68 (-0.05%)TPLP9.37▼ -0.48 (-0.05%)TREET19.87▼ -0.75 (-0.04%)TRG65▼ -1.98 (-0.03%)UNITY26.5▼ -0.55 (-0.02%)WTL1.31▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

No more visas for pregnant women as US ends birth tourism

WASHINGTON – In another shocking move, the Trump administration has banned the issuance of visas to women arriving in the country merely for giving birth.

In a social media post on Friday, the State Department confirmed that visas would be denied to those landing in the country to give birth to children who become US citizens.

‘It is unacceptable for foreign parents to use a U.S. tourist visa for the primary purpose of giving birth in the United States to obtain citizenship for the child, which also could result in American taxpayers paying the medical care costs,’ read an official statement.

 

The department clarified that U.S. consular officers deny all such visa applications under U.S. immigration law.

‘Those who abuse our immigration system through birth tourism may be ineligible for future visas or travel to the United States,’ the statement added.

 

It is to be highlighted that many countries give citizenship on birth and US was among the preferred spots of many expecting mothers to give birth for the sake of citizenship of the new born.

The fresh update means that the US would no more be welcoming the arrival of pregnant women who land in the country for birth.

The announcement comes amid a spree of laws by the Trump regime aiming to curb immigration. In recent weeks, the administration has revoked visas of over 1000 individuals including students.

