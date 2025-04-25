National Solidarity Conference reaffirms unwavering support for armed forces, national unity

The National Solidarity Conference held on Thursday at Rawalpindi echoed a unified message of national unity, religious harmony, and unwavering support for Pakistan’s armed forces and security institutions.

The event, organized under the auspices of the Divisional Administration, brought together prominent religious scholars, administrative officials, and peace committee members from across the Rawalpindi Division.

The conference was chaired by Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan, Khateeb and Imam of Badshahi Mosque Lahore, and Ambassador of Peace.

In his keynote address, Maulana Azad emphasized the importance of unity among all segments of society in the face of internal and external challenges.

“You, the scholars, are the heirs of the pulpit and have always played a vital role in promoting national solidarity and religious harmony,” he said.

“Pakistan’s message against terrorism and sectarianism must echo in every household.

” Maulana Azad denounced the recent Pahalgam attack, calling it a fabrication and a diversion tactic by the Indian government, which he accused of violating international norms and the Indus Waters Treaty.

He stressed that India’s conspiracies and attempts to sow discord in Pakistan would be firmly resisted.

“Pakistan’s beauty lies in its provinces Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Together, we will continue to strengthen our nation as our forefathers did,” he stated.

Representatives of the administration and law enforcement agencies, including Additional Commissioner Masood Ahmed Bukhari, DPO Jhelum Tariq Aziz Sindhu, DC Attock Rao Atif, DC Murree Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, DC Chakwal Sara Hayat, and SSP Operations Rawalpindi Kashif Zulfiqar, were also present.

Religious scholars from various schools of thought, including Allama Muhammad Rashid Turabi, Mufti Ishaq Sati, Allama Kazim Raza Naqvi, and others, reiterated the need for inter-sectarian unity and support for national institutions.

The conference also expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of Gaza and Palestine.

“The plight of Jerusalem and Gaza calls upon the entire Muslim Ummah.

We must stand in peaceful protest for our brothers and sisters without harming national assets,” Maulana Azad added.

Participants applauded the efforts of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Hafiz Syed Asim Munir for their initiatives aimed at national development, economic stability, and internal security.

Maulana Azad specifically praised General Munir’s speech at the Overseas Conference, saying it had won the hearts of the nation.

The event concluded with thanks extended by the Divisional Administration to all the religious scholars, peace committee members, and administrative officials for their participation.

Maulana Azad also acknowledged Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and the provincial government for their support in organizing the successful event.

The National Solidarity Conference served as a powerful platform for fostering unity, affirming support for Pakistan’s institutions, and promoting a collective vision for a peaceful and prosperous future.