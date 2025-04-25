Pak Navy leads operation Sea Spirit to curb piracy

A focused anti-piracy operation ‘Operation SEA SPIRIT’ led by Pakistan and supported by multinational naval forces, commenced to combat maritime piracy and armed robbery off the Somali coast, the Gulf of Aden, and the Socotra Gap — some of the most vulnerable maritime corridors in the world.

The operation is being conducted with full support from advanced maritime patrol aircraft and helicopters, which are crucial in monitoring vast expanses of the sea.

Participating naval forces include the Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force, Republic of Korea Navy, Spanish Armada (under the framework of Eunavfor Operations Atalanta), Djibouti Navy, Djibouti Coast Guard, and Türkiye Naval Forces.

In a unified effort to enhance maritime security, these naval forces are conducting joint counter-piracy exercises and continuous patrols to safeguard international shipping lanes.

The Regional Coordination Centers such as CMF JMIC, JMICC Pakistan, DCOC Kenya, RCOC Seychelles, Ambrey GOC, RMIFC Madagascar, and UKMTO Dubai are playing a pivotal role by amplifying operational efforts, sharing real-time intelligence, and providing crucial updates to the global maritime community.

Additionally, key stakeholders such as the Maritime Security Center Oman and the Maritime Security Center Indian Ocean are contributing by exchanging vital information, further strengthening regional cooperation in countering maritime crimes.

The collaboration between regional and international forces underscores the importance of joint efforts in ensuring maritime safety, particularly in regions known for high levels of piracy and maritime crime.

As global shipping remains heavily dependent on these sea routes, Operation SEA SPIRIT is expected to enhance safety and secure vital trade passages.