First public holiday of 2025 in Pakistan on This date

ISLAMABAD – The Cabinet Division has officially issued a notification regarding public holidays for running year 2025.

There will total 17 public holidays in Pakistan on the account of various national and Islamic events while there are separate holidays for minorities, according to the notification.

There will three public holidays on the account of Eidul Fitr and as many for Eidul Adha in Pakistan. However, two public holidays will be observed on account of Ashura.

First Public Holiday of 2025 in Pakistan

Pakistan will observe first public holiday of 2025 on February 5 on account of Kashmir Day. It is observed to express whole hearted support of Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

Other Holidays

The other holidays include 23rd March (Pakistan Day), Eid al-Fitr, Easter (for minorities), 1st May (Labour Day), Eid al-Adha, Ashura (9th and 10th Muharram), Independence Day, Mawlid al-Nabi (Eid Milad-un-Nabi), Quaid-e-Azam Day.

The issuance of the notification outlining public holidays has ensured clarity regarding schedule of holidays.