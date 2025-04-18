Charity & self-reliance in Pakistan

IN Pakistan, a vast network of public and private institutions provides free meals to thousands of individuals daily through community kitchens.

The primary objective of these initiatives is to assist the poor and the deserving so that no one goes to bed hungry.

While this act of generosity and social welfare is commendable, it also has a darker aspect—many beneficiaries are physically capable individuals who have become reliant on free meals rather than seeking employment.

This raises an essential question; Are we truly helping them, or are we fostering a culture of dependence by discouraging self-reliance?

According to available reports, nearly a thousand community kitchens and meal centres are currently operating across the country, run both by the government and private organizations.

These initiatives provide free meals to thousands daily, with various charitable organizations playing a crucial role in distributing food in major cities such as Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and other cities.

Annually, billions of rupees are spent on these programs.

While these efforts offer temporary relief, they fail to address the root causes of poverty and unemployment.

A portion of these funds, if allocated to vocational training, small businesses, or industrial workshops, could yield more sustainable and long-term positive outcomes.

An analysis of Pakistan’s socio-economic conditions reveals that unemployment, lack of education, and inadequate vocational training opportunities are major contributors to poverty.

Countries that have successfully reduced poverty have done so by investing in human resources, skill development, and economic self-sufficiency.

Pakistan must adopt a similar model.

Economic self-sufficiency is essential for national dignity.

While global cooperation is necessary, Pakistan’s policies must prioritize self-reliance rather than perpetual dependence on loans and foreign aid.

The nation possesses vast potential in agriculture, energy, and industry.

If utilized effectively, these resources can reduce reliance on external financial support.

Promoting local businesses, increasing exports, and reducing unnecessary imports are key measures for economic stability.

Islam has always emphasized helping the poor and the hungry, but it has equally stressed the importance of self-sufficiency.

The concept of social welfare was deeply rooted in Islamic society during the time of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

While the Prophet (PBUH) encouraged charity, he also underscored the significance of work.

In a hadith, he stated; “It is better for a person to gather firewood and sell it than to beg from others”.

The system of Zakat was established to aid the needy, but alongside it, opportunities for self-sufficiency were also provided.

The Islamic economic model promotes self-reliance, trade, and productivity while discouraging a dependency mindset.

During the era of the Rightly Guided Caliphs, state resources were used to assist the poor, yet self-sufficiency was actively encouraged.

Under the caliphate of Hazrat Abu Bakr Siddique (RA), state resources were allocated for the poor, but employment opportunities were also created.

Hazrat Umar (RA) introduced employment schemes, encouraged agriculture, and provided people with the means to work.

Hazrat Usman (RA), known for his wealth and generosity, not only gave charity but also invested in trade and infrastructure to create job opportunities.

Hazrat Ali (RA) promoted social justice and economic self-reliance, stating that “The best charity is that which enables financial independence.”

The model set by the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the Rightly Guided Caliphs teaches us that the true purpose of charity should be to make people self-sufficient rather than perpetuating their dependence.

In the present era, though free meal programs operate with good intentions, they do not align with the Islamic model.

Instead of merely providing daily meals, these institutions should focus on sustainable solutions.

If billions of rupees are spent annually on free meals, why not invest these funds in small factories, vocational training centers, and business initiatives?

Teaching skills such as tailoring, carpentry, electrical work, and agriculture can provide people with sustainable employment.

Countries like China and Malaysia have significantly reduced poverty by focusing on skill development and job creation.

Pakistan must learn from these models and shift from short-term relief to long-term self-reliance.

Public-private partnerships can play a crucial role in this transformation by investing in community training centres, microfinance programs, and business incubators.

Pakistan’s progress and self-sufficiency depend on a national mindset that rejects dependence and embraces self-reliance.

Whether it is foreign aid or domestic charity, this trend has limited the nation’s true potential.

Instead of becoming a dependent nation, Pakistan must foster a culture of innovation, perseverance, and self-sufficiency.

This requires a shift in government policies and individual attitudes—moving away from reliance on external aid and focusing on strengthening local industries, institutions, and human resources.

Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision was based on economic independence and self-respect, a principle that remains as relevant today as ever.

By investing in education, research, and technology, Pakistan can break the cycle of dependency and confidently shape its future.

Now is the time to learn from history and implement a system that not only provides sustenance but also empowers individuals to stand on their own feet.

Only then can we build a truly prosperous and self-reliant nation.

By promoting a culture of self-sufficiency, Pakistan can ensure that charity serves as a means to independence rather than a source of perpetual reliance.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Islamabad. ([email protected])