Mineral resources: Vital for economic stability

PAKISTAN is a land rich in natural resources and holds a significant geographical importance, featuring four distinct seasons and abundant minerals and metals.

This territory, stretching from Balochistan to Punjab, is filled with valuable hidden treasures.

To date, nearly 40 highly valuable mineral deposits have been discovered in Balochistan, which, according to cautious estimates, are sufficient to meet the country’s needs for the next fifty to one hundred years.

These resources include oil, gas, gold, copper, uranium, coltan, iron ore, coal, antimony, chromite, fluorite, ruby, sulfur, graphite, limestone, clay, magnetite, soapstone, phosphate, dolomite, gypsum, aluminum, platinum, silica, lithium and many other precious metals worth billions of dollars.

Since 1952, substantial amounts of gas and coal have also been extracted from Balochistan.

Establishing a better management system for these natural resources is essential.

To achieve this, eliminating terrorism as well as corruption in the country is very important.

The domestic mineral resources are not only under the control of the elite but most of the companies extracting these minerals are also owned by vested interests and corrupt officials.

While the national constitution provides for ownership rights over mineral resources, there is a need to formulate a consensus-based nationwide mineral policy for oil and gas.

Unfortunately, some of these minerals remain inaccessible and have yet to be extracted.

For the past 78 years, the national policy regarding minerals has been mired in confusion.

The discovery of natural resources in the country began in the 1960s.

The most valuable reserves include the following:

Coal: Pakistan has approximately 185 billion tons of coal reserves.

However, the coal extracted from these reserves has a high content of sulfur and ash, which limits its use to only 12 percent of local requirements.

Estimates suggest that if Pakistan utilizes its coal resources effectively, it could generate around 100,000 megawatts of electricity over the next 30 years.

The United States produces 80 percent, China 70 percent and India 50 percent of their total electricity from coal.

In contrast, the electricity generated from coal in Pakistan constitutes barely one percent of the total production.

If the government focuses on increasing electricity generation from coal, it could provide affordable electricity to the public.

Copper: It is another natural gift found in Pakistan.

It is usually found in sulfides, oxides and carbonates.

Rocks contain about two percent copper, making them economically valuable.

Copper deposits are found in Chaghai, Saindak, Reko Diq, Kalat, Lasbela and Zhob.

The copper from Chaghai and Lasbela holds significant value on the global stage due to its quality.

Similarly, Pakistan possesses gold resources worth billions of dollars.

Major gold mines are located in Chaghai district, Balochistan.

Along with copper, gold reserves have also been discovered in Reko Diq.

Reko Diq is estimated to hold the largest gold reserve in Pakistan, with approximately 1,200 tons of gold, of which 255 tons is proven.

Saindak also has proven gold reserves ranging from 63 to 83 tons.

This project spans an area of 286 square kilometers in Chaghai.

The feasibility report for its first phase has been completed and mining will commence this year.

However, gold and copper production from the Reko Diq project will start in 2028.

In the first phase of this project, from 2028, 240,000 tons of copper and 300,000 ounces of gold will be extracted annually.

In the second phase, Reko Diq mine will produce 400,000 tons of copper and 500,000 ounces of gold annually.

This project will place Pakistan prominently on the global map of the mineral mining sector.

Iron Ore: Iron is one of the five major minerals found in the country.

According to various estimates, Pakistan has reserves of 1.4 billion tons of iron ore.

The Kalabagh deposits are among the largest iron reserves.

In 2015, reserves of 500 million tons of iron ore were discovered near Chiniot.

Of these discovered reserves, 60 to 65 percent is high-grade iron.

These reserves are of significant economic importance, but currently, the annual production of iron in Pakistan is less than local needs.

There are also iron ore deposits in the Nokundi town of Chaghai district in Balochistan, which are linked to the Sanjrani volcano.

Precious Stones: Pakistan hosts various types of gemstones, some of which are extremely rare globally, including peridot, aquamarine, different coloured topaz, emerald, ruby, bastnasite, xenotime, spinel, tourmalines and various other types of quartz.

The Gemstones Corporation established in the country in 1979 performed considerable work in extracting, locating and utilizing these stones, but this corporation was dissolved in 1997.

Now, these matters are handled under the Trade Development Authority and the All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association of Rough and Unpolished Precious and Semi-Precious Metals.

Most of these gemstones are found in the northern areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Gypsum: Approximately 92% of the gypsum reserves in Pakistan are found in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa estimated at 5.5 billion tons.

There are about 70 gypsum mines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that produce 4.2 million tons of gypsum annually.

This supports an industry that includes plaster, plaster boards, soil conditioning gypsum powder, cement, dental plaster, orthopedic applications such as bandages and gauze, gypsum lamps and other decorative products.

Chromite: Chromite is used in the production of stainless steel, paint, nichrome and other chemicals.

Chromite deposits in Pakistan are found due to the melting of materials from tectonic plates.

After this detailed review of natural resources, it can be said that Pakistan’s geography makes it rich in natural resources.

Unfortunately, due to technological backwardness and a lack of modern policies, we have not been able to fully benefit from these resources.

According to a report by the Planning Commission, Pakistan’s six hundred thousand square kilometers are rich in mineral deposits.

There are 92 known minerals, of which 52 can be commercially utilized.

The mineral sector currently contributes only 3.2% to Pakistan’s GDP.

If the governments had paid attention to this area, we would not be dependent on global financial institutions today.

“Better late than never,” our military and political leadership has taken it upon themselves to harness the hidden treasures in the country for economic development and prosperity.

Undoubtedly, the successful holding of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 under the Special Investment Council will prove to be a significant milestone for mineral development and it will also aid in stabilizing the national economy through the growth of the mineral and mining sectors and the promotion of exports.

