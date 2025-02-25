AGL51.37▼ -3.65 (-0.07%)AIRLINK185.82▼ -2.66 (-0.01%)BOP12.59▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.13▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)DCL9▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DFML48.6▼ -0.74 (-0.02%)DGKC121.66▲ 0.92 (0.01%)FCCL41.46▼ -1.01 (-0.02%)FFL15.34▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)HUBC131.92▼ -1.54 (-0.01%)HUMNL14.2▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)KEL4.62▼ -0.17 (-0.04%)KOSM6.21▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)MLCF51.13▲ 2.09 (0.04%)NBP74.01▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)OGDC213.33▲ 2.96 (0.01%)PAEL41.47▼ -1.02 (-0.02%)PIBTL8.67▼ -0.25 (-0.03%)PPL176.76▼ -1.3 (-0.01%)PRL35.64▲ 0.4 (0.01%)PTC24.82▲ 0.01 (0.00%)SEARL97.32▲ 0.49 (0.01%)TELE8.26▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TOMCL32.94▼ -0.08 (0.00%)TPLP11.7▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)TREET23.02▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG60.06▼ -3.21 (-0.05%)UNITY30.44▲ 0.55 (0.02%)WTL1.49▲ 0 (0.00%)

Kia Sportage L Updated Price with New Limited Time Offer; full details here

Kia Sportage L Updated Price With New Limited Time Offer Full Details Here
KARACHI – Kia Sportage L continues to remain in the spotlight as the latest version of the famous compact SUV attracts auto enthusiasts, prompting the company to come up with an exciting offer.

The new model Sportage L comes with an aggressive front as it offers a range of customization options, including three interior themes and five exterior colors. As the new model makes a wave, the company rolled out a new price lock offer for customers booking the all-new Kia Sportage L, following the vehicle’s successful launch on February 6, 2025.

In light of big demand, South Korean multinational automobile manufacturer made adjustments to its booking and pricing structure.

Sportage L Offer Price

Those who are interested need to make full payments for orders with deliveries scheduled up to the next three months and can enjoy a ‘price lock’ benefit.

Customers should note that any alterations in government duties, taxes, or levies at the time of delivery will be applicable and must be covered by the customer.

Models  Price
Sportage L Alpha 9,499,000
Sportage L FWD 11,825,000
Sportage L HEV 12,850,000

Sportage Booking

If you want to book Sportage L, you need a partial payment of Rs5 million while ALPHA and FWD variants are still open for bookings with full payment.

5-Year Installment Plan for KIA Sportage in Pakistan Dec 2024

 

 

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

