ISLAMABAD – Cricketer turned politician Imran Khan lamented Pakistan’s gloomy performance in ICC Champions Trophy, as he termed favoritism in key appointments behind the cricket disaster.

Aleema Khan, sister of PTI chief, quoted the words of a jailed politician after meeting with him at Adiala Jail. Imran Khan revealed his frustration after watching Pakistan’s match on national broadcaster, she said.

Khan, 72, directly blamed Mohsin Naqvi, who he believes has caused significant harm in the positions he has held. Imran termed Naqvi’s time as Chief Minister of Punjab disastrous, saying he continued the disastrous legacy as Interior Minister.

PTI founder also slammed Naqvi’s cricketing knowledge, stating that any responsible official would have resigned after such a disastrous performance but believed Naqvi would not step down.

Aleema further addressed false rumors about her brother’s health, specifically reports claiming that Imran had fainted. She clarified that these claims were untrue, stating that Imran’s health was perfectly fine. She shared two cents on misinformation, highlighting that firsthand conversations are more reliable than rumors from unverified sources.