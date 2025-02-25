AGL51.37▼ -3.65 (-0.07%)AIRLINK185.82▼ -2.66 (-0.01%)BOP12.59▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.13▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)DCL9▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DFML48.6▼ -0.74 (-0.02%)DGKC121.66▲ 0.92 (0.01%)FCCL41.46▼ -1.01 (-0.02%)FFL15.34▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)HUBC131.92▼ -1.54 (-0.01%)HUMNL14.2▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)KEL4.62▼ -0.17 (-0.04%)KOSM6.21▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)MLCF51.13▲ 2.09 (0.04%)NBP74.01▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)OGDC213.33▲ 2.96 (0.01%)PAEL41.47▼ -1.02 (-0.02%)PIBTL8.67▼ -0.25 (-0.03%)PPL176.76▼ -1.3 (-0.01%)PRL35.64▲ 0.4 (0.01%)PTC24.82▲ 0.01 (0.00%)SEARL97.32▲ 0.49 (0.01%)TELE8.26▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TOMCL32.94▼ -0.08 (0.00%)TPLP11.7▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)TREET23.02▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG60.06▼ -3.21 (-0.05%)UNITY30.44▲ 0.55 (0.02%)WTL1.49▲ 0 (0.00%)

Imran Khan turns his guns on Mohsin Naqvi after Pakistan’s exit from Champions Trophy 2025

ISLAMABAD – Cricketer turned politician Imran Khan lamented Pakistan’s gloomy performance in ICC Champions Trophy, as he termed favoritism in key appointments behind the cricket disaster.

Aleema Khan, sister of PTI chief, quoted the words of a jailed politician after meeting with him at Adiala Jail. Imran Khan revealed his frustration after watching Pakistan’s match on national broadcaster, she said.

Khan, 72, directly blamed Mohsin Naqvi, who he believes has caused significant harm in the positions he has held. Imran termed Naqvi’s time as Chief Minister of Punjab disastrous, saying he continued the disastrous legacy as Interior Minister.

PTI founder also slammed Naqvi’s cricketing knowledge, stating that any responsible official would have resigned after such a disastrous performance but believed Naqvi would not step down.

Aleema further addressed false rumors about her brother’s health, specifically reports claiming that Imran had fainted. She clarified that these claims were untrue, stating that Imran’s health was perfectly fine. She shared two cents on misinformation, highlighting that firsthand conversations are more reliable than rumors from unverified sources.

Pakistan’s defeat to India in ICC Champions Trophy, led to massive criticism, from former cricketers and fans. Several Former players called for a complete overhaul of the team, criticizing the selection of players such as Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, and the fast bowling attack. Cricket greats raised questions at Men in Green’s inability to compete at higher level, with Akhtar expressing disbelief at their performance.

Other criticisms focused on flawed decision-making, poor fielding, and mental weakness under pressure, with some lashing batters for selfishness in the batting.

Pakistan eliminated from ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as New Zealand rout Bangladesh

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

