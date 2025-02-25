RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army’s media affairs wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released new patriotic song, “Dushman Sun” to mark sixth anniversary of Operation Swift Retort.

Six years back on February 27, Pakistan Air Force brave heart fighter exhibited military might by shooting down two Indian Air Force jets, and captured wing commander Abhinandan, whose jet was crashed inside Pakistan’s territory.

As India turned red-faced on this day, the new song underscores the unwavering resolve of Pakistan’s armed forces to defend the nation’s sovereignty and serve as a tribute to the strength and determination of the military.

Penned by Ahmad Azeem and composed and performed by Kamran Allah Khan, Sun Dushman honors the moment in Pakistan’s military history when PAF defended border violation in best possible way.

Military’s media wing said the song serves as a reminder of Pakistan’s commitment to responding decisively to any acts of aggression, sending a powerful message to adversaries against challenging the country’s sovereignty.

Despite India’s attempts to control narrative, events of Feb 27 clearly demonstrated Pakistan’s military superiority. Pakistan’s Armed Forces received global recognition for their professionalism as the decision to return the captured pilot as a peace gesture, made from a position of strength, was hailed internationally as a display of political maturity.

India continues to escalate border tensions, disregarding efforts for peaceful coexistence.