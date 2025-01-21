AGL45.29▲ 2.13 (0.05%)AIRLINK197.97▼ -3.27 (-0.02%)BOP10.04▲ 0.07 (0.01%)CNERGY7.29▲ 0.4 (0.06%)DCL9.09▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DFML45.72▼ -4.51 (-0.09%)DGKC105.56▼ -1.4 (-0.01%)FCCL36▲ 0.64 (0.02%)FFL16.91▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)HUBC134.03▼ -4.16 (-0.03%)HUMNL14.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)KEL4.78▼ -0.08 (-0.02%)KOSM6.94▲ 0.28 (0.04%)MLCF44.98▼ -1.33 (-0.03%)NBP61.16▼ -0.48 (-0.01%)OGDC218.23▼ -4.31 (-0.02%)PAEL41.42▼ -1.72 (-0.04%)PIBTL8.46▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)PPL185.93▼ -2.83 (-0.01%)PRL41.27▼ -2 (-0.05%)PTC24.77▼ -0.58 (-0.02%)SEARL104.65▼ -5.77 (-0.05%)TELE8.91▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)TOMCL34.66▼ -0.11 (0.00%)TPLP12.84▼ -0.84 (-0.06%)TREET22.76▼ -1.19 (-0.05%)TRG66.6▼ -1.56 (-0.02%)UNITY32.94▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)WTL1.78▼ -0.09 (-0.05%)

Kia Sportage 2025 Installment Plans and Updated Price

If you are looking to get your hand on the crossover SUV Kia Sportage, it’s your complete guide about new price, flexible Installment Plan and taxes in 2025.

The below-mentioned Installment Plans are with market standard monthly payments, 30% down payment options, quick approval, and 5 year tenure options to suit your budget. Sportage remains one of top contenders its league, offering spacious interior, advanced tech, and safety features, all packaged with powerful engine.

The vehicle’s well-rounded mix of comfort and features makes it strong option for those seeking a compact vehicle, and its pricing and extensive service network enhance its appeal.

Kia Sportage Latest Price in Pakistan

Models Price 
Sportage Alpha 7.55 Million
Sportage FWD 7.99 Million
Sportage AWD 8.72 Million
Sportage Black Limited Edition 9.25 Million
Sportage Clear White Limited Edition 9.25 Million

Sportage Installment Plans 2025

The installment plans with Meezan Bank allow you to book the car with initial upfront amount, which includes a security deposit and processing fee. After that, you make monthly payments over 60 months that cover rental and insurance.

Sportage ALPHA 

Detail Value
Vehicle Detail Sportage ALPHA
Price of Vehicle Rs. 7,300,000
Residual Value 30%
Security Deposit Rs. 2,190,000
Processing Fee Rs. 3,100
Total Upfront Rs. 2,193,100
Number of Months 60
Total Payment  Rs. 122,196
Notes Includes rental and takaful. Processing charges plus FED.

Sportage AWD 

Detail Value
Vehicle Detail Sportage AWD
Price of Vehicle Rs. 8,470,000
Residual Value 25%
Security Deposit Rs. 2,541,000
Processing Fee Rs. 3,100
Total Upfront Rs. 2,544,100
Number of Months 60
Total Payment  Rs. 145,000
Notes Includes rental and takaful. Processing charges plus FED.

Sportage FWD 

Detail Value
Vehicle Detail Sportage FWD
Price of Vehicle Rs. 7,740,000
Residual Value 25%
Security Deposit Rs. 2,322,000
Processing Fee Rs. 3,100
Total Upfront Rs. 2,325,100
Number of Months 60
Total Payment  Rs. 133,000
Notes Includes rental and takaful. Processing charges plus FED.

 

