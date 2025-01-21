Kia Sportage 2025 Installment Plans and Updated Price

If you are looking to get your hand on the crossover SUV Kia Sportage, it’s your complete guide about new price, flexible Installment Plan and taxes in 2025.
The below-mentioned Installment Plans are with market standard monthly payments, 30% down payment options, quick approval, and 5 year tenure options to suit your budget. Sportage remains one of top contenders its league, offering spacious interior, advanced tech, and safety features, all packaged with powerful engine.
The vehicle’s well-rounded mix of comfort and features makes it strong option for those seeking a compact vehicle, and its pricing and extensive service network enhance its appeal.
Kia Sportage Latest Price in Pakistan
|Models
|Price
|Sportage Alpha
|7.55 Million
|Sportage FWD
|7.99 Million
|Sportage AWD
|8.72 Million
|Sportage Black Limited Edition
|9.25 Million
|Sportage Clear White Limited Edition
|9.25 Million
Sportage Installment Plans 2025
The installment plans with Meezan Bank allow you to book the car with initial upfront amount, which includes a security deposit and processing fee. After that, you make monthly payments over 60 months that cover rental and insurance.
Sportage ALPHA
|Detail
|Value
|Vehicle Detail
|Sportage ALPHA
|Price of Vehicle
|Rs. 7,300,000
|Residual Value
|30%
|Security Deposit
|Rs. 2,190,000
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 3,100
|Total Upfront
|Rs. 2,193,100
|Number of Months
|60
|Total Payment
|Rs. 122,196
|Notes
|Includes rental and takaful. Processing charges plus FED.
Sportage AWD
|Detail
|Value
|Vehicle Detail
|Sportage AWD
|Price of Vehicle
|Rs. 8,470,000
|Residual Value
|25%
|Security Deposit
|Rs. 2,541,000
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 3,100
|Total Upfront
|Rs. 2,544,100
|Number of Months
|60
|Total Payment
|Rs. 145,000
|Notes
|Includes rental and takaful. Processing charges plus FED.
Sportage FWD
|Detail
|Value
|Vehicle Detail
|Sportage FWD
|Price of Vehicle
|Rs. 7,740,000
|Residual Value
|25%
|Security Deposit
|Rs. 2,322,000
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 3,100
|Total Upfront
|Rs. 2,325,100
|Number of Months
|60
|Total Payment
|Rs. 133,000
|Notes
|Includes rental and takaful. Processing charges plus FED.
