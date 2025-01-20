Changan Alsvin New Price in Pakistan after Rs75,000 increase; Check New Price here

KARACHI – Car sales jumped by around 70 percent on year-on-year (YoY) basic last month, and now car prices started jumping. Amid slight surge in demand and inventory becoming more limited, Changan Alsvin price saw hike of Rs75,000.

Chinese auto giant Changan jacked up prices for Alsvin, effective from next month (Febr 2025) as price adjustment will apply to various several sedan, with some variants seeing hike of up to Rs75,000.

Changan Alsvin Latest Price in Pakistan 2025

Changan announced price increase for Alsvin sedan, effective from February 1, 2025. The base 1.3L Comfort MT and 1.5L Comfort DCT variants will both see price hike of Rs50,000, with new prices of 3,849,000, and Rs4,399,000 respectively.

1.5L Lumiere DCT (Beige) variant price stands at Rs4,549,000, with no changes while 1.5L Lumiere DCT (Black) variant also gets price hike of Rs75,000. The new price is Rs4,649,000.

Variants Old Price New Price Increase 1.3L Comfort MT Rs3,799,000 Rs3,849,000 Rs50,000 1.5L Comfort DCT Rs4,349,000 Rs4,399,000 Rs50,000 1.5L Lumiere DCT (Beige) Rs4,549,000 Rs4,549,000 — 1.5L Lumiere DCT (Black) Rs4,574,000 Rs4,649,000 Rs75,000

The company said these adjustments are as per latest market conditions and are set to take effect in early February 2025.