Ghani Glass beat HEC in President’s Trophy’s third round match

KARACHI – Ghani Glass beat Higher Education Commission by 10 wickets as they chased the 102-run target in 13.4 overs on day two of the third round of President’s Trophy Grade-I on Tuesday.

Sharjeel finished with 54 not out to match his first innings 75-run outing.

Earlier in the day, Ghani Glass’ second innings was wrapped up for 191 after continuing from 179-9 overnight as they took a 51-run first-innings lead.

In turn, HEC could only manage 152-9 in 47 overs in their second innings with opening batter Abdullah Fazal top-scoring with 89.

Ghani Glass’ off-spinner Haseeb-ur-Rehman picked up three wickets returning match figures of 9-85, while Mir Hamza, Afaq Afridi and Ubaid Shah dismissed two batters each.

At the SBP Sports Complex, Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) Waqar Ahmed struck a dogged 172 not out as his team finished with 286-6 on day two.

KRL had begun the day with 3-1 on the board. At stumps, they trailed Pakistan Television (PTV) by 45 runs with four wickets in hand.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) were 78-2 when stumps were drawn at the NBP Sports Complex, Karachi with a mere 20-run second innings lead.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), who resumed their first innings from the overnight score of 71-2, managed 300 all out in their first innings taking a 58-run lead.

Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (83 not out), Imran Butt (75), Rameez Aziz (68) and skipper Umar Amin (51) contributed with half-centuries.

At the KCCA Stadium, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) went on to score 346 all out after beginning the day from their overnight score of 265-5. For the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Ali Raza, Khalid Usman and Mohammad Asghar picked up three wickets each.

In turn, WAPDA were 168-4 at the close of play on day two.