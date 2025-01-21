AGL45.29▲ 2.13 (0.05%)AIRLINK197.97▼ -3.27 (-0.02%)BOP10.04▲ 0.07 (0.01%)CNERGY7.29▲ 0.4 (0.06%)DCL9.09▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DFML45.72▼ -4.51 (-0.09%)DGKC105.56▼ -1.4 (-0.01%)FCCL36▲ 0.64 (0.02%)FFL16.91▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)HUBC134.03▼ -4.16 (-0.03%)HUMNL14.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)KEL4.78▼ -0.08 (-0.02%)KOSM6.94▲ 0.28 (0.04%)MLCF44.98▼ -1.33 (-0.03%)NBP61.16▼ -0.48 (-0.01%)OGDC218.23▼ -4.31 (-0.02%)PAEL41.42▼ -1.72 (-0.04%)PIBTL8.46▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)PPL185.93▼ -2.83 (-0.01%)PRL41.27▼ -2 (-0.05%)PTC24.77▼ -0.58 (-0.02%)SEARL104.65▼ -5.77 (-0.05%)TELE8.91▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)TOMCL34.66▼ -0.11 (0.00%)TPLP12.84▼ -0.84 (-0.06%)TREET22.76▼ -1.19 (-0.05%)TRG66.6▼ -1.56 (-0.02%)UNITY32.94▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)WTL1.78▼ -0.09 (-0.05%)

Ghani Glass beat HEC in President’s Trophy’s third round match

KARACHI – Ghani Glass beat Higher Education Commission by 10 wickets as they chased the 102-run target in 13.4 overs on day two of the third round of President’s Trophy Grade-I on Tuesday.

Sharjeel finished with 54 not out to match his first innings 75-run outing.

Earlier in the day, Ghani Glass’ second innings was wrapped up for 191 after continuing from 179-9 overnight as they took a 51-run first-innings lead.

In turn, HEC could only manage 152-9 in 47 overs in their second innings with opening batter Abdullah Fazal top-scoring with 89.

Ghani Glass’ off-spinner Haseeb-ur-Rehman picked up three wickets returning match figures of 9-85, while Mir Hamza, Afaq Afridi and Ubaid Shah dismissed two batters each.

At the SBP Sports Complex, Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) Waqar Ahmed struck a dogged 172 not out as his team finished with 286-6 on day two.

KRL had begun the day with 3-1 on the board. At stumps, they trailed Pakistan Television (PTV) by 45 runs with four wickets in hand.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) were 78-2 when stumps were drawn at the NBP Sports Complex, Karachi with a mere 20-run second innings lead.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), who resumed their first innings from the overnight score of 71-2, managed 300 all out in their first innings taking a 58-run lead.

Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (83 not out), Imran Butt (75), Rameez Aziz (68) and skipper Umar Amin (51) contributed with half-centuries.

At the KCCA Stadium, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) went on to score 346 all out after beginning the day from their overnight score of 265-5. For the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Ali Raza, Khalid Usman and Mohammad Asghar picked up three wickets each.

In turn, WAPDA were 168-4 at the close of play on day two.

Staff Report

