Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; more rain, snowfall likely in upper parts

PESHAWAR – More rains with snowfall over the hills are likely in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over the western & upper parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, cold/partly cloudy weather is likely in most districts and extremely cold in the upper parts of the province on Tuesday night. Rains and snowfall are likely in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Buner.

On Wednesday, cold/partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts and extremely cold in upper districts. Light rain with snowfall is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Battagram, Abbottabad and Waziristan.

Peshawar’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 04-06°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed in most districts and very cold in hilly areas during the last 24 hours.

However, rain and snowfall occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall (mm): Pattan, Malam Jabba 12, Chitral 09, Dir (Upper 09, Lower 06), Drosh 05, Kakul 04, Saidu Sharif, Mirkhani 03

Snowfall (Inches): Kalam 09, Malam Jabba 07

Malam Jabba remained the coldest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the temperature dropped 05°C below the freezing point. The maximum temperature in Kalam was recorded at -01°C.

In Peshawar, the minimum temperature was recorded at 05°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 34 per cent.