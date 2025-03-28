AGL67.11▼ -1.95 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.68▼ -2.21 (-0.01%)BOP10.82▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DCL9.06▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML44.6▼ -0.07 (0.00%)DGKC135.33▲ 2.34 (0.02%)FCCL46.41▲ 0.29 (0.01%)FFL16.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC146.32▲ 2.36 (0.02%)HUMNL13.4▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.39▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM5.93▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.66▲ 0.16 (0.00%)NBP76.29▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC232.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PAEL47.98▲ 0.5 (0.01%)PIBTL10.4▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL191.48▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)PRL36.83▼ -0.17 (0.00%)PTC23.2▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)SEARL98.76▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL33.99▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)TPLP10.75▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TREET22.29▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG66.01▲ 0.87 (0.01%)UNITY28.36▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Changan Alsvin New Installment Offer in Pakistan with Discounted Price

LAHORE – Changan Alsvin remains one of the most famous subcompact sedans in Pakistan, as the vehicle offers decent value for money, with sleek design, sunroof, and a feature-packed interior. The car stands out in its category, especially with its affordable price and modern tech features, and two of Changan models get more cheaper with latest offer.

Along with price competition, the car’s build quality remains below par as per customer reviews while people also expect more in paint job and resale.

With competitive pricing and affordable monthly payments, Changan aims to provide customers with high-quality cars that are easy on the wallet. Changan Alsvin is now available for starting price of Rs.3.74 million amd monthly installments as low as one lac and three thousand rupees.

Changan Alsvin Installment Plans 2025

Details Alsvin X7
Price Rs. 3,749,000 Rs. 8,099,000
Monthly Installment Starting at Rs. 103,000 Starting at Rs. 104,000
Duration Flexible plans Flexible plans

Changan Alsvin New Installment Offer In Pakistan With Discounted Price

Besides Alsvin, there is more as the company also offers Oshan X7 at special price of Rs8,099,000. The SUV combines strong road presence with luxurious interiors and cutting-edge technology.

With new financing options, Chienese auto-giant help make the dream of owning a high-quality vehicle more accessible to a wider audience. Whether you’re in the market for a sleek sedan or a bold SUV, Changan’s offerings are designed to meet the needs of a diverse range of customers.

Changan Oshan X7 gets new features in latest variant; Check price, booking and other details

Web Desk (Lahore)

