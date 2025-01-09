AGL36.58▼ -0.53 (-0.01%)AIRLINK196.65▼ -16.17 (-0.08%)BOP10.14▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)CNERGY6.69▼ -0.31 (-0.04%)DCL8.52▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)DFML37.88▼ -0.81 (-0.02%)DGKC95.23▼ -2.22 (-0.02%)FCCL33.02▼ -0.45 (-0.01%)FFL16.65▼ -0.99 (-0.06%)HUBC127.29▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.9▲ 0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.76▼ -0.1 (-0.02%)KOSM6.37▼ -0.56 (-0.08%)MLCF42.22▼ -1.41 (-0.03%)NBP60.76▼ -0.63 (-0.01%)OGDC213.03▲ 0.08 (0.00%)PAEL40.87▼ -0.3 (-0.01%)PIBTL8.29▼ -0.34 (-0.04%)PPL183.57▲ 0.54 (0.00%)PRL38.27▼ -1.36 (-0.03%)PTC24.07▼ -0.66 (-0.03%)SEARL95.11▼ -2.9 (-0.03%)TELE8.73▼ -0.27 (-0.03%)TOMCL34.71▼ -0.48 (-0.01%)TPLP12.21▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)TREET22.58▼ -1.04 (-0.04%)TRG64.36▼ -1.32 (-0.02%)UNITY32.71▼ -1.27 (-0.04%)WTL1.79▲ 0 (0.00%)

Khaliq Raipuri to deliver lecture today

Hazrat Aqdas Maulana Shah Abdul Khaliq Azad Raipuri, the esteemed spiritual leader of Khanqah Aaliya Rahmia, Raipur Sharif, will deliver an exclusive address following the Friday prayer congregation at the Rahmia Institute of Quranic Sciences, Rawalpindi Campus 7th Road, Rawalpindi.

The Friday prayer will be held at 2:00 PM, followed by Maulana Shah Abdul Khaliq’s address, which aims to provide insightful guidance on contemporary issues. Professionals, university and college students, and those seeking intellectual, spiritual, and moral training and guidance are especially invited to attend this address.

News desk

