Speakers term affordable energy critical for country’s uplift

Speakers at day long International Hydropower Conference while terming sustainable energy critical for development of any country on Thursday stressed the need for harnessing the untapped hydel potential to meet Pakistan’s future growing energy demands.

The 4th International Hydropower Conference 2025, hosted by Energy Update in collaboration with the Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB) and the International Hydropower Association, brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and global experts to discuss hydropower’s transformative role in shaping a sustainable energy future for Pakistan. The speakers highlighted various challenges, including the significant financing and long timelines required to construct large dams and establish hydropower projects.

Speaking at the conference, Senator Sherry Rehman said that sustainable, affordable energy is vital for the country’s development. “Pakistan has immense hydropower potential,” she said. She emphasized the urgent need for Pakistan to harness its hydropower potential and shift toward renewable energy to ensure a sustainable and resilient energy future. Due to Pakistan’s critical energy challenges in the face of escalating climate disruptions and population growth, Senator Rehman underscored the role of hydropower as a cornerstone of the country’s energy transition.

“Energy is not just power; it is wealth, stability, and the foundation of modern civilization,” stated Senator Rehman. “As the fifth most populous country in the world, Pakistan cannot achieve sustainable growth without a reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy supply.