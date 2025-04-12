Islamabad gets hostel for working women [Check Location]

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to build a hostel for working women in Islamabad in line with the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The decision was taken after the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Human Rights had requested the construction of the hostel for working women in the federal capital.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board has approved the project and has sent a notification regarding the approval to the Ministry of Education.

PM Shehbaz Sharif instructed the construction of the hostel to address the residential issues of working women.

The Ministry of Education secretary stated that the construction of the hostel, following the PM’s directive, will alleviate the residential issues of working women. This step has been taken due to the pressing need for a working women’s hostel.

Hostel Location for Working Women in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board has approved the construction of the working women’s hostel in I-9/4.

The Special Education Center in I-9/4 will be converted into the hostel to facilitate the working women.

In Islamabad, working women often face significant accommodation challenges, primarily due to the high cost of living and limited affordable housing options.

Many women, especially those coming from other cities or rural areas, struggle to find safe and affordable housing close to their workplaces.

This issue is exacerbated by the lack of facilities tailored to their needs, such as female-only housing or hostels that offer a secure environment.

The project of constructing a dedicated hostel for working women will address these issues being faced by the working women.