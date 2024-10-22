AGL38.07▲ 0.09 (0.00%)AIRLINK136.85▲ 0.62 (0.00%)BOP5.41▲ 0.02 (0.00%)CNERGY3.76▲ 0.05 (0.01%)DCL7.84▲ 0.48 (0.07%)DFML45.9▲ 0.54 (0.01%)DGKC80.36▲ 2.43 (0.03%)FCCL28.91▲ 0.33 (0.01%)FFBL57.04▲ 0.96 (0.02%)FFL9.36▲ 0.43 (0.05%)HUBC103.71▲ 1.37 (0.01%)HUMNL14.01▲ 0.83 (0.06%)KEL3.73▲ 0.02 (0.01%)KOSM8.18▲ 0.94 (0.13%)MLCF37.48▲ 0.38 (0.01%)NBP68.29▲ 1.76 (0.03%)OGDC166.87▲ 1.19 (0.01%)PAEL25.13▲ 0.38 (0.02%)PIBTL7.05▲ 0.41 (0.06%)PPL129.5▲ 0.85 (0.01%)PRL23.62▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)PTC15.8▲ 0.92 (0.06%)SEARL60.97▼ -0.12 (0.00%)TELE6.99▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TOMCL35.91▲ 0.24 (0.01%)TPLP7.89▲ 0.17 (0.02%)TREET14.91▲ 0.9 (0.06%)TRG44.87▲ 0.37 (0.01%)UNITY25.42▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)WTL1.23▲ 0.03 (0.03%)

KCCI seeks face recognition system for seniors

Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) has called on the government to replace NADRA’s biometric verification system with a face recognition system, to ease difficulties faced by senior citizens across Pakistan. KCCI President Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, in a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, highlighted the challenges faced by individuals over 60, particularly pensioners, due to frequent biometric verification failures.

Bilwani pointed out that while younger citizens benefit from online biometric services, older individuals struggle as their fingerprints often do not register on the system. “Globally, it is known that senior citizens’ fingerprints are difficult to capture, yet in Pakistan, they are repeatedly forced to visit NADRA offices and other institutions,” Bilwani stated, urging for immediate implementation of face recognition technology to provide relief to the elderly.

 

 

