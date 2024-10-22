IBA hosts women leadership forum

The IBA Women Leadership Forum held its inaugural ceremony, highlighting the crucial role of women in the workforce, with Dr. Erum Saba stating that 22 percent of women contribute to the labor market. She emphasized the need to create a new platform for women, aimed at training them in decision-making. Notably, 39 percent of women in the country are educated, which underscores the potential for growth in this sector.

Dr. Saba mentioned that the program focuses on capacity building, networking, personality development, and advocacy. The initiative received strong support from IBA, recognizing the significant role women play in society. Executive Director Dr. Akbar Zaidi remarked, “I don’t think any country can progress without the contribution of women. We need to account for women’s roles in GDP and the labor force.” He stressed the importance of supporting women and providing them with opportunities. Sultana Siddiqui, President of the Private Network, shared her personal journey, emphasizing her upbringing in a family that prioritized women’s education.

“I spent seven years in a burqa, and during my university days, I was both a writer and a host. I eventually secured a job as a director and producer at PTV,” she recounted. Sultana highlighted the challenges she faced, including starting her entrepreneurial journey with just 24 rupees and how her first business involved making ballot boxes, leading to significant contracts. Shazia Marri, MNA from the Pakistan Peoples Party, expressed her delight at IBA’s initiative, stating that such programs play a pivotal role in social and economic development.

She referenced United Nations statistics indicating that women hold 28% of leadership roles in the global labor force, pointing out that Benazir Bhutto was the first female Prime Minister of an Islamic country.