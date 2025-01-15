Yousaf School System among 101 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 101 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different parts of Lahore on Wednesday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 20 buildings in New Garden Town, 27 in Subzazar Housing Scheme, and 54 in Gulshan-e-Ravi, Shadman, Samanabad, Shah Jamal and Canal Bank Road’s surroundings for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Yousaf School System, HQ School System, showroom, bakers, workshop, food outlets, shops, offices and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served to these buildings’ owners before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters across Lahore.