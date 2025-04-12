AGL66.98▼ -3.24 (-0.05%)AIRLINK170.57▼ -2.58 (-0.01%)BOP11.18▲ 0.53 (0.05%)CNERGY8.41▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DCL8.8▲ 0.13 (0.01%)DFML44.04▲ 0.7 (0.02%)DGKC128.01▼ -2.89 (-0.02%)FCCL46.6▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)FFL15.15▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)HUBC137.78▼ -1.13 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.92▲ 0.11 (0.01%)KEL4.54▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM5.36▼ -0.19 (-0.03%)MLCF62.4▲ 0.14 (0.00%)NBP78.32▼ -0.93 (-0.01%)OGDC212.16▼ -2.59 (-0.01%)PAEL47.18▲ 2.32 (0.05%)PIBTL10.36▼ -0.38 (-0.04%)PPL169.6▼ -4.27 (-0.02%)PRL35.85▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)PTC23.09▼ -0.47 (-0.02%)SEARL96.26▲ 0.95 (0.01%)TELE7.15▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.23▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)TPLP10.03▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)TREET21.29▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)TRG63.48▼ -1.2 (-0.02%)UNITY26.52▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)WTL1.31▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Schools timings changed in Punjab again amid heatwave alert

Shab E Qadr Holiday Announced For Karachi Sindh Schools On March 28
LAHORE – The School Education Department has once again changed the timings of schools across Punjab province amid likely heatwave conditions.

Reports said the department has issued a notification in this regard, directing administration of the educational institutions to immediately implement them.

The Met Office has forecast heatwave like conditions in the country from next week, April 14, due to above normal temperatures in April 2025.

New Schools Timings in Punjab

As per the revised schedule, the single shift schools will operate from 7:30 am to 1:00 pm from Monday to Thursday while they will closed at 11:30 am on Fridays.

The notification states that the teachers will attend the schools from 7:15 am till 1:30 pm.

Last month, the education department had also issued new timings for schools with effect from April 1, 2025 for summer season.

However, these have now been changed due to weather conditions in the country as the Met Office has issued an alert for heatwave.

In a press release issued on Friday, the Met Office predicted that a high-pressure system is likely to grip the upper atmosphere from April 13, due to which heatwave conditions may occure in most parts of the country.

It said these conditions are expected to change into “severe heatwave conditions” in southern Pakistan from Monday, April 14.

Our Correspondent

