Timings for dumpers’ entry into Karachi announced  

KARACHI – The timings for dumpers’ entry into Karachi have been announced by the Sindh government amid efforts to control traffic accidents.

The authorities have announced designated operating hours for the heavy traffic.

The decision has been taken after horrific accidents on almost every day on the roads of Karachi.

Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon while addressing a press conference stated that the important decisions were made in a meeting chaired by Sindh chief minister on Thursday (today) which would be strictly enforced.

He added that the Sindh government is working on ensuring the fitness of all heavy vehicles, making it mandatory for them to have a fitness certificate. The Transport Department will oversee the fitness evaluation of all heavy vehicles.

Sharjeel Memon further stated that the Excise Department has informed that 80,000 number plates are ready. Those facing issues with their number plates should collect them. Strict action will be taken against vehicles with fake number plates or those operating without a valid driving license.

The Water Board also decided to introduce barcodes for its tankers, ensuring their fitness certification. The tankers without a barcode would not be allowed to operate. Similarly, the vehicles coming from other provinces must obtain a fitness certificate from Sindh.

He also emphasized that the unregistered vehicles would not be allowed on the roads. The law regarding vehicle registration is already in place, and the vehicles could not leave showrooms without registration.

The minister said that any showroom which violated this rule would be shut down.

Sharjeel Memon further stated that the police lights and hooters could not be sold privately, and the strict monitoring of shops selling them would be conducted. The underage individuals or those without a license would not be allowed to drive.

During the press conference, the minister announced changes in dumper truck timings, and restricted their movement to 10am to 6am only.