Karachi Matric Exam Schedule changed due to Ramadan; Check New Dates

KARACHI – Karachi Board of Education announced a revised schedule for the upcoming Matriculation exams due to holy month of Ramadan. The exams were originally scheduled to start in March 2025, the first annual exams will now commence in April 2025.

With the new changes, Matric exams 2025 will start on April 7, and continue until April 25, 2025 while practical exams will take place from March 16, 2025.

Karachi Matric Exam Dates

Event Old Date Revised Dates Matric Exams Start March 2025 April 7, 2025 Matric Exams End March 2025 April 25, 2025 Practical Exams March 2025 March 16, 2025

The standing committee of the Education Department further implemented changes to school timings during this period to accommodate the holy month of Ramadan, ensuring a more convenient schedule for students and staff.

Students are advised to stay updated with any further announcements from the Karachi Board regarding exam-related details.

Ramadan 2025

Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission predicted that Ramadan 2025 in Pakistan will start on March 2, as the new moon on February 28 will be difficult to observe due to its low altitude.

The crescent might be visible in Saudi Arabia on February 28, marking Ramadan’s start there on March 1.

Eid ul-Fitr is expected to fall on March 31. However, the final decision on the moon sighting will be made by Pakistan’s Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.