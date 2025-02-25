AGL51.37▼ -3.65 (-0.07%)AIRLINK185.82▼ -2.66 (-0.01%)BOP12.59▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.13▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)DCL9▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DFML48.6▼ -0.74 (-0.02%)DGKC121.66▲ 0.92 (0.01%)FCCL41.46▼ -1.01 (-0.02%)FFL15.34▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)HUBC131.92▼ -1.54 (-0.01%)HUMNL14.2▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)KEL4.62▼ -0.17 (-0.04%)KOSM6.21▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)MLCF51.13▲ 2.09 (0.04%)NBP74.01▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)OGDC213.33▲ 2.96 (0.01%)PAEL41.47▼ -1.02 (-0.02%)PIBTL8.67▼ -0.25 (-0.03%)PPL176.76▼ -1.3 (-0.01%)PRL35.64▲ 0.4 (0.01%)PTC24.82▲ 0.01 (0.00%)SEARL97.32▲ 0.49 (0.01%)TELE8.26▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TOMCL32.94▼ -0.08 (0.00%)TPLP11.7▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)TREET23.02▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG60.06▼ -3.21 (-0.05%)UNITY30.44▲ 0.55 (0.02%)WTL1.49▲ 0 (0.00%)

Champions Trophy 2025: Australia vs South Africa match washed out

Champions Trophy 2025 Australia Vs South Africa Match Washed Out
RAWALPINDI – The highly anticipated game between Australia and South Africa was called off due to heavy rain, leaving both teams with no chance to play.

The rain disruptions led to the abandonment of game, and as a result, both Aussies and Proteas were awarded one point each in the standings. Fans were left disappointed as the weather played spoilsport, but the teams will now look ahead to their upcoming fixtures.

As per weather forecast, there was major chance of continuous rain during the match, with 0.10 inches of rainfall expected over the next two hours.

Australia began their campaign with a thrilling chase against England, successfully chasing down a target of 352 in 47.3 overs, led by Josh Inglis’ 120. South Africa, on the other hand, defeated Afghanistan by 107 runs, posting 315/6 and bowling Afghanistan out for 208, with Ryan Rickelton scoring 103.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Web Desk (Lahore)

