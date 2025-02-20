Ramadan 2025 and Solar Month likely to start on same day for first time in 33 years

ISLAMABAD – The Holy Month of Ramadan is around the corner and there is a rare astronomical event that is set to take place during this month when Islamic month and Gregorian solar month of March are expected to start on same day.

Experts noticed the event as the remarkable alignment of both calendars happens only once every 33 years. As the official date of Ramadan is yet to be shared this year, experts said the holy month said it might be coincided with solar month, marking an extraordinary overlap between the two calendars.

This rare occurrence is the result of alignment of the orbits of the moon and sun, creating an uncommon synchronization between the lunar and solar months.

The rare phenomenon is due to the specific orbital dynamics of the solar system, which led to this alignment every 3.3 decades. The event presents a fascinating opportunity for those interested in both astronomy and the significance of Islamic and solar calendars.

For many, this event will serve as a reminder of the wonders of the universe and the intricate relationships between celestial bodies, as well as the special timing of Ramadan, a time of fasting, prayer, and reflection for millions around the world.

When is Ramadan 2025?

Ramadan 2025 is expected to begin on March 1, depending on the moon’s sighting. The exact start date will be determined based on crescent sighting. Ramadan will conclude before end of March, with Eid al-Fitr expected to start by starting of April 2025.