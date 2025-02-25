Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; more rains, gusty winds expected

ISLAMABAD – More rains and gusty winds are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan with occasional gaps on Tuesday evening/night, Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a strong westerly wave prevails over most parts of Pakistan. It will likely persist over the upper parts of the country during the next 02 to 03 days.

Under these weather conditions, more rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the hills are expected in the twin cities, Punjab, northern Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan with occasional gaps on Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday. Isolated hailstorms are also expected during the period. Heavy falls/heavy snowfalls are also expected at a few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Heavy rains/snowfalls will likely disrupt traffic by causing road closure/slippery conditions in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli. Downpours may generate flash floods in vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 07°C and 09°C on Wednesday and 06°C and 08°C on Thursday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 11°C and 13°C on Wednesday, and 10°C and 12°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, rains occurred in the twin cities and parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northwestern Balochistan during the last 24 hours. Cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 13, Dera Ismail Khan (City 10 & Airport 07), Dir (Upper 11, Lower Trace), Mirkhani, Bannu 06, Drosh 04, Cherat 02, Chitral, Peshawar 01

Balochistan: Zhob 11 Quetta (City 07 & Samungli 04), Kalat 01

Punjab: Joharabad 06, Hafizabad, Noor Pur Thal 04, Sargodha 05, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Bhakkar 03, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah (Karoor) 02, Lahore (City 02 & Airport 01), Mandi Bahauddin, Chakwal, Kot Addu, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang 01

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan, where the temperature dropped 07°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Astore was recorded at -04°C, Parachinar at -03°C, and Bagrote at -02°C.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 08°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 74 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 12°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 59 per cent.