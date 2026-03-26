Karachi Airport on Alert as Thunderstorm Threat Looms Over Sindh Until March 29

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) shared update in wake of powerful thunderstorm system, which is set to hit Sindh, including Karachi, with potentially dangerous weather conditions until March 29.

Authorities at Jinnah International Airport have been ordered to remain on high alert to safeguard passengers and ensure smooth airport operations. Runways will be closely inspected, drainage channels cleared, and bird and insect control measures—including shooters and fumigation—are being deployed to prevent accidents.

Met Office warns that intermittent rain has already hit several cities across Sindh. Karachi residents can expect light rain and drizzle on Friday, along with the possibility of thunderstorms and strong winds in certain areas. A brief lull is expected on March 27, but heavy rain may return on March 28 and 29. Temperatures in the city are forecast to reach 32°C, with humidity at 79% and winds blowing at 11 km/h.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a nationwide thunderstorm warning, highlighting the risk of rainfall with gusty winds and hailstorms across all four provinces. Citizens are urged to stay alert, as conditions could quickly turn hazardous.

Flood warnings have been issued for several regions of Balochistan, including Turbat, Kech, Gwadar, Khuzdar, Zhob, and Lasbela. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, authorities have flagged potential flooding in Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Parachinar, Peshawar, Mardan, and Swabi.

Residents are being strongly advised to take precautions, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay updated as the severe weather situation continues to develop.