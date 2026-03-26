Cm Maryam Nawaz Steals The Show As Psl 11 Opens At Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League, thrilling players from both teams. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi accompanied her, adding to launch of what promises to be a blockbuster season, but start withut crowd due to Iran war.

Credit: PCB

The opening clash saw defending champions Lahore Qalandars face off against the much-anticipated debutants, Hyderabad Kingsmen. Opting to bat first, Lahore Qalandars set the stage for a thrilling showdown as matches are being held behind closed doors due to regional tensions and energy concerns. Yet, millions tuned in through television and online streaming, ensuring the cricket fever reached every home.

This season’s PSL is bigger and bolder than ever, boasting a completely revamped format with eight fierce contenders—including the fresh and formidable Hyderabad Kingsmen—promising fresh rivalries and heart-stopping encounters. Originally slated across six cities with 44 matches, the league has been condensed to Lahore and Karachi, with each city hosting 22 high-voltage fixtures.

Lahore Qalandars enter PSL 11 riding a wave of unstoppable momentum, having finished the previous season with four consecutive wins, capped by a thrilling six-wicket victory over Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 10 final. Their fearsome squad features captain Shaheen Shah Afridi spearheading a lethal pace attack alongside Haris Rauf and Mustafizur Rahman, while batting superstars Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, and Sikandar Raza are primed to deliver fireworks with the willow.