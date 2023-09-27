Caretaker Minister for Revenue, Industry, and Commerce, Sindh, Muhammad YounusDagha on Wednesday announced that the Sindh Government will implement IT-based services to enhance convenience and transparency in processing all land-related documentation including registration of documents at the offices of the Sindh Board of Revenue. A Service Level Agreement (SLA) was signed by Sindh Board of Revenue Member Ahmed Ali Shah and Punjab Information Technology Board Director General SajidLatif and the Punjab Information Technology Board at the Revenue House.

Dagha told the news reporters that an agreement between the Sindh Board of Revenue and the Punjab Information Technology Board will ensure ease and transparency in the registration and mutation process through automation. This will eliminate delays in work, save peoples time, and provide real-time updates through the services app, he said and added that the new IT system will also facilitate an automated system of accountability. He also revealed a target to activate the deed tracking system within one week which will be based on issuance of electronic token at the time of application in all sub-registrar offices. With the unique ID and QR code, the senior officers of the Board of Revenue will be able to review the performance of sub-registrar offices and take timely action against delays and poor performance.

The caretaker provincial minister, Muhammad YounusDagha further stated that the Sindh Board of Revenue aims to launch an e-service Android app and web portal in the next month which will cover all activities in Taluka offices including sale certificate, domicile, copies of records. This will help citizens and supervising offices to track and monitor disposals by the taluka offices.

Caretaker Minister for Revenue, Industry, and Commerce, Sindh, Muhammad YounusDaghae stressed that the service level agreement signed today will pave the way for the creation of an e-registration and e-mutation system across the entire province. This system will initially be activated as a pilot project in one district of Sindh within the next three months, followed by the goal of implementing it in all remaining districts of the province within 45 days.

Automation will not only address public complaints and prevent manipulation but also make the performance of efficient officers and staff visible while identifying those engaging in malpractices.

The caretaker government, in its short tenure, aims to provide a strong platform to the incoming elected government to build upon. He clarified that all these IT-based systems will be accessible in English, Urdu, and Sindhi languages for public convenience. Additionally, a facilitation desk will also be available in every office to assist those who may face difficulties using the mobile app.

The event was attended by Senior Member Board of Revenue Sindh Zahid Ali Abbasi, officers from the Punjab Information Technology Board, and other relevant officials.