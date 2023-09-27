Town Municipal Corporation Saddar Council unanimously approved the surplus budget of over Rs 3.71 billion for the financial year 2023-24 here on Wednesday. Sadar Town Chairman and Convener Saddar Town Mansoor Ahmed Sheikh presented the financial budget in the council hall.

On this occasion, Town Vice Chairman Abdul RehmanMotiwala, Town Municipal Commissioner Akhtar Ali Sheikh, Council members, Senior Accounts Officer NaeemYousufi, Director Administration Muhammad Raisi and other officers were also present. Addressing the budget meeting, Town Chairman Mansoor Ahmed Sheikh said that the local bodies are the nursery of democracy and the most important means of learning the democratic traditions and conveying the benefits of democracy at the grassroots level.

While presenting the budget, Chairman Mansoor Ahmed Sheikh said that in the budget of Saddar Town for the financial year of 2023-24, Rs 2.9 billion have been allocated for the salaries of employees, while Rs 820 million have been allocated for development works; whereas Rs 240 million allotted for contingencies, also Rs 290 million for the maintenance.

Rs 5 million have been kept in the budget of Saddar Town to deal with environmental pollution and sudden disasters. All the members of the council unanimously approved the budget and assured Town Chairman Mansoor Ahmad Sheikh of their full support for all the measures taken for public service.