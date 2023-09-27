Over 10 million children across the province will be immunized during 7 days anti polio drive to be started from October 2, 2023. A meeting of the Provincial Task Force on Polio Eradication chaired by Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad FakhreAlam was informed that more than 80,000 polio workers in the 30 districts will be part of this vaccination drive.

The meeting was attended by Home Secretary Muhammad IqbalMemon, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput, Additional IG Karachi Khadim Rind, Coordinator Emergency Operations Center Sindh Arshad Ali Sodhar, and other relevant officials. All district commissioners and deputy commissioners also participated in the meeting via video link. The meeting reviewed the overall situation of the polio virus and its containment efforts. Coordinator of Emergency Operations Center Sindh, Arshad Ali Sodhar, informed the meeting that no polio cases have been reported in Sindh for the past 3 years, which is a significant success, and maintaining this success is a significant challenge. He further mentioned that the training of workers for the polio campaign has been completed, and in addition to polio drops, children will also receive extra vitamin A supplementation during the campaign.

Chief Secretary Sindh, Dr. Muhammad FakhreAlam, emphasized the need to launch the anti-polio campaign effectively in the current high-risk union councils to achieve the desired results. He instructed all deputy commissioners to closely monitor the polio campaign and ensure that their respective officers submit daily reports. Chief Secretary also directed the Health Department to ensure that children are administered polio drops.