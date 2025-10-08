Ismail’s, Servis, Everwell Pharmacy among 44 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 44 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different areas of Lahore on Wednesday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 24 buildings in Johar Town, and 20 in Shadbagh, and in the surroundings of Canal Bank Road during operations against illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Ismail’s, Fatima Grammar School, Servis outlet, Everwell Pharmacy, Haya and Haani Beauty Salon, Zeela’s Beauty Clinic, grocery stores, restaurants, workshop, offices, and other businesses.

Meanwhile, LDA teams demolished three buildings in the Subzazar LDA-controlled area for violations of the bylaws.

LDA Chief Town Planner I, Assad-uz-Zaman, and Chief Town Planner II, Azhar Ali, supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the assistance of the Police and heavy machinery.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served on the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violations of building encroachments, illegal commercial buildings and non-payment of commercialisation fees across Lahore.