Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority among 59 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 59 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different parts of Lahore on Tuesday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 17 buildings in Gulberg, 10 in Shadman, 12 in Subzazar Housing Scheme, and 20 in Wapda Town during operations against illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (P-HOTA) Head Office, Sara’s Signature Beauty Salon, Pakistan Flourmills Association office, pharmacy, private clinic, school, grocery stores, restaurants, workshop, offices, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I, Assad-uz-Zaman, and Chief Town Planner II, Azhar Ali, supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the assistance of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served on the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violations of building and parking bylaws, land grabbers, encroachments, illegal commercial buildings and non-payment of commercialisation fees in housing societies and LDA-controlled areas.