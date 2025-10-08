Workshops for regional coaches of U19 teams conclude

LAHORE – A series of three workshops for the coaches of regional men’s U19 teams and those working in the National Women’s U19 tournament were held in Karachi, Peshawar and Muridke on October 2, 4 and 7, respectively.

National Cricket Academy’s Head of Coach Education and Development, Shahid Aslam, led the three workshops at all three venues and was assisted by Manager of Coach Education Rahat Abbas.

More than 50 coaches attended the workshops across three cities as part of PCB’s plan to upskill the domestic cricket coaches.

At the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre, Karachi, head and assistant coaches of the four Women’s U19 teams, including former Pakistan internationals Nahida Khan and Jaweria Rauf, attended the workshop. The coaches were briefed about specific skills required while working in the women’s cricket coaching circuit.

Topics like the strength and conditioning of the U19 and Emerging women’s players, cultivation of an athletic culture among players, use of technology and data, along with transition from U19 to senior cricket, were also discussed in the workshop.

In Peshawar on October 4, coaches from Rawalpindi, Karachi, FATA, Dera Murad Jamali, Bahawalpur, Hyderabad, Lahore and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad regions of Group B of the ongoing National U19 One-Day Cup convened at the Imran Khan Stadium. PCB High-Performance coach Abdul Rehman was also present.

Coaches from Abbottabad, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Larkana, Karachi and Quetta U19 teams attended the workshop at Country Club Muridke, where, along with Shahid Aslam, PCB’s head of youth development, Azhar Ali was also present.

The coaches took part in discussions, lectures and one-on-one sessions on coaching theory, challenges faced by coaches at the grassroots level, talent identification, player development, strength and conditioning routines according to the workload of players and several other related topics in day-long workshops.

These three workshops were part of a coach education initiative undertaken by the National Cricket Academy during the domestic cricket season 2025-26, as coaches of all teams participating in the Hanif Mohammad Trophy also underwent day-long sessions in September.