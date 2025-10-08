Jazz, other telecom operators warned over User Data Sharing amid privacy crisis

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s nearly 200 million mobile users are facing unprecedented data privacy crisis as reports of mass-scale information leaks and alleged misuse of user data shake public trust in the telecom sector, and it finally prompted action from government.

As digital privacy nightmare for Jazz and other telecom user spiraling out of control, these companies faced wave of public outrage over alleged misuse of user data as Minister-in-Charge of the Cabinet Division issued written response in National Assembly, insisting that telecom operators are strictly forbidden from sharing it with any third parties.

With personal information now commodity for businesses, experts warn that the South Asian nation stands on brink of digital privacy collapse, unless authorities enforce accountability, plug security loopholes, and impose real consequences on violators.

Amid the crisis, Minister cited Long Distance and International (LDI) and Local Loop Licenses, which clearly mention that user data can only be shared in a handful of cases like for debt recovery, inter-operator services, or compliance with legal requirements, and only with the customer’s informed. Even then, operators are obligated to reveal minimum amount of data required.

In addition, Regulation 16 of Telecom Consumers Protection Regulations, 2009 mandates operators to uphold complete confidentiality of user data, while Clause 10.1 of Third Party Service Provider License stressed consumer protection, requiring strong complaint systems and safeguards against fraud, data theft, and service abuse.

Minister further warned that any disclosure of user data without meeting these conditions is a clear violation of license terms and consumer protection laws.

But as public confidence crumbles, the telecom operator itself is struggling to contain damage. Facing mounting criticism over its own data breach, the regulator has rushed to introduce countermeasures. More than 1.065 billion public awareness messages have been blasted out nationwide to warn mobile users against scam calls and phishing texts.

Latest date revealed that sensitive personal information like location details, call records, and even overseas travel histories is now being sold openly online, and people are getting complete call logs, and for international travel records.

Cyber experts are calling it digital black market boom, and citizens are demanding answers.