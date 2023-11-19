AHMEDABAD – Australia thrashed India by six wickets in the final to lift the World Cup for the sixth time at a jam-packed Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening.

Chasing a 241-run target, Australia lost three top-order batters with only 47 runs on the board.

Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne stitched a match-winning partnership of 192 runs to take the team close to the victory target.

Travis Head got out at the individual score of 137 runs when only two runs were needed for the victory.

On the very next ball, Glenn Maxwell finished the game for his side.

Team Australia crossed the finishing line with 42 balls to spare.

Marnus Labuschagne also scored valuable unbeaten 58 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets while Mohammad Siraj and Mohammad Shami took one wicket each.

Travis Head was named player of the match.

After being put in to bat first by Australian skipper Pat Cummins, India were all out at 240 runs on the last ball of the 50th over.

KL Rahul was the top scorer with 66 runs followed by Virat Kohli who made 54 runs. Rohit Sharma scored 47 runs. No other Indian batter could make any significant contribution and the entire team was dundled out on 240 runs.

Mitchell Starc bagged three wickets, Pat Cummins and Hazlewood two each while Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell took one wicket each while Kuldeep Yadav was run out.

Pat Cummins desired bowling first on a dry pitch with chances of dew during the second half of the game.

It does not make any difference for India as Rohit Sharma wants to bat first to put runs on the board in a high-pressure World Cup final.

Both sides have fielded the same teams which played semi-finals.

Australia: 1 Travis Head, 2 David Warner, 3 Mitch Marsh, 4 Steven Smith, 5 Marnus Labuschagne, 6 Glenn Maxwell, 7 Josh Inglis (wk), 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Pat Cummins (capt), 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Mohammed Shami, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mohammed Siraj