Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather; Light rain/drizzle likely

ISLAMABAD – Partly cloudy weather with light rain/drizzle is likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Monday night.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over western & upper parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts during next 24 hours.

Under these conditions, light rain/drizzle is likely in the twin cities on Monday night. Rain-windstorms with snow over the hills are likely in Northwest Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining areas. Light to moderate fog is likely to persist in most districts of Punjab and upper Sindh.

On Tuesday, rains with snow over the hills are likely in Northwest Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Cold and dry weather is expected in other parts of the country. Light to moderate fog is likely to persist in most districts of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning/night hours.

Moderate to few heavy snowfall may cause road closure/slippery conditions in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 02-04°C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 02-04°C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country and very cold in hilly areas during the last 24 hours.

However, rain and snow occurred at isolated places in Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir. Light to moderate fog prevailed over southern districts of Punjab.

Rainfall (mm):

Balochistan: Kalat 02, Gawadar, Quetta 01

Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 08, Bunji 03, Gilgit, Astore 01

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 07, Kalam, Balakot 06, Bannu, Chitral, 05, Malam Jabba 04, Saidu Sharif, Kakul, Dir ( Lower, Upper) 02, Mir Khani 01

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 07, Airport 05), Garhi Dupatta 02, Rawalakot 01

Snowfall (Inches): Bagrote 07, Kalam 03, Malam Jabba 02, Astore, Ziarat trace

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan where the temperature dropped 08°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Gupis was recorded at -06°C, Skardu and Malam Jabba at -05°C, Bagrote and Parachinar at -04°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 04°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 92 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 04°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 73 per cent.