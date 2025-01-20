Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; more rains, gusty winds, snowfall expected

PESHAWAR – More rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the hills are expected in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday night and Tuesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over western & upper parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts during next 24 hours.

Under these weather conditions, light rain and snowfall with windstorms are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Karam, Waziristan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bannu, Karak, Hangu and Kohat on Monday night.

On Tuesday, cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province. Light rain and snowfall with windstorms are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Karam and Waziristan.

Moderate to heavy snowfall may cause road closure/slippery conditions in Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan and Shangla.

Peshawar’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 05-07°C on Tuesday and 04-06°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and very cold in hilly areas during the last 24 hours.

However, rain and snowfall occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall (mm): Pattan 07, Kalam, Balakot 06, Bannu, Chitral, 05, Malam Jabba 04, Saidu Sharif, Kakul, Dir ( Lower, Upper) 02, Mir Khani 01

Snowfall (Inches): Kalam 03, Malam Jabba 02

Malam Jabba remained the coldest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the temperature dropped 05°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Parachinar was recorded at -04°C.

In Peshawar, the minimum temperature was recorded at 06°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 72 per cent.