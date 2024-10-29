AGL37.3▲ 0.16 (0.00%)AIRLINK125.42▼ -8.36 (-0.06%)BOP5.53▲ 0.03 (0.01%)CNERGY3.74▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL7.93▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DFML42.21▼ -1.17 (-0.03%)DGKC87.81▲ 1.55 (0.02%)FCCL33.26▲ 0.32 (0.01%)FFBL66.86▲ 2.59 (0.04%)FFL10.59▲ 0.15 (0.01%)HUBC105.11▲ 1.81 (0.02%)HUMNL12.79▼ -0.86 (-0.06%)KEL4.37▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM7.62▼ -0.24 (-0.03%)MLCF38.79▲ 1.13 (0.03%)NBP69.32▲ 1.81 (0.03%)OGDC175.28▲ 0.8 (0.00%)PAEL24.89▼ -0.11 (0.00%)PIBTL5.67▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)PPL139.27▲ 0.76 (0.01%)PRL23.09▼ -0.05 (0.00%)PTC15.01▼ -0.57 (-0.04%)SEARL69.26▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)TELE6.94▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)TOMCL36.78▲ 2.06 (0.06%)TPLP7.19▲ 0.04 (0.01%)TREET14.36▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TRG49.83▲ 1.22 (0.03%)UNITY27.67▲ 1.16 (0.04%)WTL1.27▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather update; rains, gusty winds predicted

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – Rains of varying intensities and gusty winds are predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Tuesday night.

Per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over upper parts of Pakistan.

Under these weather conditions, rains are predicted in the twin cities and at isolated places of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Tuesday night. Light snowfall is expected over high mountains.

On Wednesday, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Rain-wind/thunderstorms and light snowfall over high mountains are likely at a few places in Gilgit- Baltistan.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 27-29°C on Wednesday and 28-30°C on Thursday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 27-29°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in most parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours. Hot weather prevailed in Sindh. However, rain wind/thunderstorms occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 50, Saidu Sharif 49, Dir (Lower 43, Upper 22), Pattan 36, Balakot 31, Mardan 11, Kalam, Drosh 06

Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 33, Chillas 10, Skardu 08, Bunji 06, Gilgit 04, Hunza, Bagrote 02

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 11, Airport 07)

Nawabshah remained the hottest place in Pakistan where the maximum temperature was recorded at 41°C. Maximum temperature in Mithi was recorded at 40°C.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature was recorded at 28°C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 77 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature was recorded at 28°C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 60 per cent.

Near-normal rains, above-normal temperatures expected in Pakistan in October 2024

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather update; more rains likely

  • Pakistan

Sindh CM believes IDEAS-2024 will promote Pakistan’s strategic relations

  • Business, Featured, Pakistan

How much of a policy rate cut is expected in State Bank’s MPC review on Nov 4?

  • Business, Featured

Servaid Pharmacy, Leopards Courier among 236 sealed in Lahore

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer