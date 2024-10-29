Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather update; rains, gusty winds predicted

ISLAMABAD – Rains of varying intensities and gusty winds are predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Tuesday night.

Per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over upper parts of Pakistan.

Under these weather conditions, rains are predicted in the twin cities and at isolated places of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Tuesday night. Light snowfall is expected over high mountains.

On Wednesday, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Rain-wind/thunderstorms and light snowfall over high mountains are likely at a few places in Gilgit- Baltistan.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 27-29°C on Wednesday and 28-30°C on Thursday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 27-29°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in most parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours. Hot weather prevailed in Sindh. However, rain wind/thunderstorms occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 50, Saidu Sharif 49, Dir (Lower 43, Upper 22), Pattan 36, Balakot 31, Mardan 11, Kalam, Drosh 06

Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 33, Chillas 10, Skardu 08, Bunji 06, Gilgit 04, Hunza, Bagrote 02

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 11, Airport 07)

Nawabshah remained the hottest place in Pakistan where the maximum temperature was recorded at 41°C. Maximum temperature in Mithi was recorded at 40°C.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature was recorded at 28°C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 77 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature was recorded at 28°C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 60 per cent.