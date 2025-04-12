Dialogue over discord

At a time when the country is grappling with a surge in terrorist attacks, particu-larly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, political stability and unity have become more imperative than ever.

The current political standoff in Balochis-tan, triggered by the detention of activists of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), has persisted for over two weeks.

In this difficult context, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) deserves commendation for stepping forward and offering to mediate between Balochistan Government and the Balochistan Na-tional Party-Mengal (BNP-M).

A delegation led by Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Senator Maulana Wasay met with Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, expressing their willingness to help bring the province out of this situa-tion.

The provincial CM, on his part, welcomed JUI-F’s initiative and reiterated his government’s commitment to resolving political differences through dialogue and consultation.

These are encouraging signs of political maturity that must be built upon.

However, for dialogue to bear fruit, it is essential that all stakeholders demonstrate flexibility and a willingness to engage in direct discussions.

The BNP-M must reciprocate the government’s offer for talks with the same spirit of cooperation.

Genuine grievances should be heard attentively and addressed sincerely.

But this can only happen through meaningful communication not through pro-longed stand-offs.

The broader focus must remain on the development of Ba-lochistan as well as the welfare of its people and eliminating the foreign backed terrorist elements who want to stoke instability in this strategically located and resource rich province to achieve their ulterior motives.

It is through collective resolve that the designs of our enemies can be thwarted.

Protests and political uncertainty only exacerbate issues.

In these times, political actors across the spectrum must rise above partisanship.

National interest must prevail over political point-scoring.

It is in this spirit that we look to PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif, who had earlier pledged to play a role in resolving Balochistan’s issues.

His leadership and experience can contribute meaningfully to building bridges and fostering consensus.

We hope he will soon step forward and play his part in steering the province towards peace and stability.

The courage to en-gage in dialogue and the commitment to public welfare are what Balochistan needs today—and what Pakistan needs to ensure peace, security and prosperity.