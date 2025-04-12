Bridging past: Pakistan-Bangladesh relations

In the wake of Bangladesh’s recent political upheaval, South Asian geopolitics is witnessing a significant realignment.

The ousting of Sheikh Hasina’s government in August 2024 after fifteen years of rule and the subsequent appointment of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus as interim head have significantly shifted Bangladesh’s diplomatic trajectory.

Amid strained ties with India, Dhaka appears increasingly inclined towards restoring robust diplomatic relations with Islamabad, potentially opening a new chapter in bilateral ties.

Historically, the relationship between Pakistan and Bangladesh has been tense, rooted deeply in painful memories from the 1971 War, which was fueled and supported by India.

However, recent developments signal a promising thaw.

February 2025 marked a milestone when Bangladesh resumed direct trade with Pakistan for the first time in over fifty years.

A large rice shipment of 50,000 tons, resumption of direct flights, high-level Bangladeshi military dele-gation in January and relaxed visa procedures symbolized a critical juncture, indicating mutual interest in setting aside historical grievances.

Conversely, Bangladesh’s diplomatic relationship with India is facing turbulence.

India’s silence on Bangladesh’s de-mand to extradite Sheikh Hasina to face charges of crimes against humanity, money laundering and corruption, the recent withdrawal of crucial transshipment facilities and the tightening of restrictions on medical visas have created tensions, prompting Dhaka to explore alternative regional partnerships.

In these circumstances, a closer relationship with Pakistan emerges as strategically valuable as it will challenge India’s dominance, which was highlighted by Ayesha Siddiqa, a senior fellow at King’s College in London.

Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, has proactively advocated stronger regional ties, emphasizing economic collaboration, security cooperation and strategic diplomacy.

Recognizing the shifting geopolitical realities, General Munir has publicly highlighted the need for Pakistan to repair and nurture relationships within South Asia, particularly with Bangladesh.

The ongoing tariff war initiated by the United States, marked by a steep 37% tariff increase on Bangladeshi exports, significantly threatens Bangladesh’s economic stability.

Against this backdrop, Pakistan offers Dhaka an opportunity to diversify its trade partnerships, opening avenues for substantial economic collaboration.

Recent Pakistani initiatives can be pivotal in enhancing bilateral trade and cooperation.

Pakistan has launched com-prehensive programs to develop its mineral sector, encouraging foreign investments and regional partnerships.

Bangla-desh, which needs diverse raw material sources for its growing industries, could benefit significantly from collaborat-ing with Pakistan in joint mineral exploration and processing ventures.

Pakistan’s renewed emphasis on tourism, including medical tourism, offers additional potential.

Bangladesh’s popula-tion regularly seeks affordable and quality healthcare services abroad; thus, Pakistan’s expanding medical facilities present a lucrative opportunity for bilateral cooperation.

Collaborative initiatives, such as medical visas and hospital partnerships, can significantly benefit both countries economically and socially.

Moreover, Pakistan’s ambitious land development and infrastructure projects, including developing specialized eco-nomic zones and industrial estates, offer robust potential for Bangladeshi investors.

Joint ventures in these sectors could benefit both nations by creating jobs, transferring knowledge and enhancing regional connectivity.

Historically, reconciliation between nations marred by violent conflicts is achievable, as seen in Franco-German rela-tions post-World War II and the remarkable reconciliation between the US and Vietnam.

Drawing lessons from these examples, Pakistan and Bangladesh can initiate several measures to bridge this gap and make it mutually beneficial, which include the following:

Immediate drafting and implementation of bilateral trade agreements, which at present stand at less than $700m, aimed at reducing tariffs, facilitating easier trade regulations and encouraging joint ventures in textiles, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and manufacturing sectors.

Establishing structured diplomatic and military dialogues can build strategic trust.

Regular meetings and military co-operation could foster mutual understanding and joint strategic interests.

Promoting regular student exchanges, cultural festivals, academic seminars and research collaborations could significantly enhance mutual appreciation and understanding at the societal level.

Engaging proactively in regional platforms like SAARC and establishing new collaborative initiatives for climate resilience, counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing and poverty alleviation will position both nations as regional leaders in diplomatic cooperation.

An improved relationship between Pakistan and Bangladesh could reshape South Asia’s geopolitical landscape.

This partnership will force India to revisit its regional diplomatic strategy, promoting inclusive dialogue and collaboration rather than exclusionary practices.

This scenario will depend on the outcome of the upcoming Elections in Dhaka towards the end of the year.

Enhanced Pakistan-Bangladesh relations would also catalyze broader regional cooperation, significantly improving collective efforts toward economic growth, regional security and sustainable development.

Such cooperation would positively influence other South Asian nations, fostering an environment conducive to peace, stability and prosperity.

Pakistan and Bangladesh stand at a historic crossroads.

The proactive diplomacy led by General Asim Munir and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, combined with significant economic opportunities arising from Pakistani initiatives in minerals, tourism, medical tourism, land development and industry, provides a promising foundation for enhanced bilateral ties.

The upcoming visit of Pakistani Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch to Bangladesh on April 17 to attend the high-level Pak-Bangladesh Political Consultative Meeting in Dhaka and the visit of Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, carry great significance.

Both sides must capitalize on this great opportunity, which has come up after approximately twelve years.

If both nations capitalize on these opportunities through proactive diplomacy, economic cooperation and cultural understanding, they will transcend their painful history and significantly contribute to regional stability and prosperity in South Asia.

—The writer is a International Law expert with a rich experience in negotiation, mediation and Alternate Dispute Resolution. ([email protected])