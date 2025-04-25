Heatwaves predicted in Pakistan till May 1

ISLAMABAD – Heatwave conditions have been predicted in Pakistan from April 26 to May 1.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a high pressure will likely approach upper atmosphere April 26. It will likely grip most parts of the country on April 27.

Under the influence of this meteorological condition, day temperatures will likely remain between 05°C and 07°C above normal levels in southern half (Sindh, southern Punjab and Balochistan) from April 26 to May 1.

Day temperatures will likely remain between 04°C and 06°C above normal levels in upper half (central & upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan) from April 27t to April 30.

A weather system is expected to enter upper parts of the country on April 30. Due to this system, rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar region including northeast Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan from April 30 to May 1. This system will subside the heatwave conditions in the country from May 1 onwards.

Possible Impacts and advises: Due to heatwaves, general public especially children, women and senior citizens are advised to take precautionary measures. Avoid exposure to direct sunlight during the daytime and remain hydrated.

Farmers are advised to manage their crop activities (wheat harvesting) keeping in view the weather conditions and take care of their livestock as well. Rising temperatures in northern areas may enhance snowmelt rate, especially from April 27 to May 1. Judicious use of water is requested in all fields of life.

Windstorms, hailstorms and lightning may damage loose structures like electric poles, and solar panels in Islamabad, Pothohar region including northeast Punjab and parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on April30 and May 1.