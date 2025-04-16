Political fragility: A looming peril

THE security domain encompasses military, political, social, economic and environmental dimensions, all essential in shaping a nation’s strategy to address its internal and external threats.

Political culture plays a crucial role in security studies, influencing national security strategies.

This article examines how a fragile political culture undermines national security, focusing on three key areas: its impact on the concept of national security, its influence on decision-making and its potential as a security threat.

Democracy in Pakistan faces major challenges due to a distorted political culture and a widening gap between political parties and voters.

Elite capture dominates candidate selection, with powerful families controlling parties for personal gain.

This erodes transparency, fosters corruption and deepens the credibility crisis in political and administrative institutions.

Despite a formal separation of powers, the parliament and judiciary often contribute to systemic dysfunction.

A mashed set of democratic principles emerging from the prevailing political culture, often resulted into military takeovers, which also typically became mired with the same complex issues.

The situation has positioned the country within a challenging national security paradigm – akin to a jigsaw puzzle, with multidimensional threats at play.

While reading some insightful LinkedIn posts by a former KGB undercover operative, I was struck by how much the “invisible warriors”, as eyewitnesses to behind-the-scenes events, can contribute to society in a multifaceted manner.

In areas like national security, their firsthand experience offers valuable perspective, as long as it’s shared responsibly, with care taken not to disclose sensitive or classified information.

After decades in intelligence and security, I learned that an operative’s greatest edge is unwavering commitment to the truth, even when instincts say otherwise.

In high-stakes environments, precision and honesty are not optional; they are survival tools.

The truth, sharp and unflinching, can reset any room and it often did in my case.

Now, as a retired combat veteran, I carry that same principle into my post-service ventures and writing, honouring both my duty to the country and the confidentiality owed to the institutions I served.

While I cherish the memories of my service and the successful operations that safeguarded our national security, the painful truth behind the facade of our democracy is hard to ignore.

Watching my family engrossed in today’s TV drama serials often reminds me of my time in intelligence where, unlike the scripted roles on screen, we witnessed the real stories behind the political theatre.

Much like these shows, our political system runs on carefully crafted narratives, far from the realities and deeply harmful to both democracy and national security.

I personally tracked high-profile politicians involved in activities harmful to national security, many of whom, ironically, return to power unhindered.

While gathering intelligence in rural areas, I witnessed a grim reality: men and women alike suffer under the weight of elite exploitation, stripped of dignity in regions that supposedly sustain our democracy.

My observations reveal a persistent system of exploitation, whether under civilian or military rule.

In democracy, political leaders often become dictators and under military regimes, military commanders pose as democrats; yet both lose control over the very systems they claim to lead.

The most damaging is when civilian leaders operate under military cover, undermining every foundation needed for real accountability.

Our political system’s inherent flaws have eroded public trust in mainstream parties.

In their pursuit of power, democratic principles are often compromised through unnatural alliances, blocking genuine representatives to lead.

Meanwhile, pressure groups, sometimes created to steer governance, are vulnerable to exploitation by hostile forces, serving as entry points for external agendas.

This remote manipulation has fuelled a deepening sense of deprivation, especially in regions like Baluchistan and parts of the KP.

Worryingly, similar political interference is beginning to take root in Azad Jammu & Kashmir and the Northern Areas, creating fertile ground for adversaries to exploit emerging discontent.

Politicising religion has severely affected society.

The eras of post 9/11 witnessed the fast emergence of threats by religious extremists to the societal culture in various parts of the country.

Foreign funding made the situation worse.

That is probably the most difficult area to handle.

The process by which political elites establish and maintain foreign linkages is both complex and captivating.

Often, leaders travel to sponsoring countries under the guise of diplomacy, while in reality, they seek to manipulate political transitions.

Their suitability for future roles is quietly assessed by foreign handlers, who assign tasks based on broader strategic agendas.

Unfortunately, such dealings are frequently rooted in compromising on national interests.

In one instance I know personally, it was the army high command that intervened decisively and wisely to safeguard the nation’s supreme interests.

Blaming the military alone for interfering in civilian governance ignores deeper realities.

Politicians have always been hovering around military leaders in pursuit of power.

Even in my modest role, I witnessed this firsthand.

In one case, when the military refused to serve political interests, the civilian government attempted to replace the army chief with a loyal officer, assigning him a strategic post to ease the transition.

However, the military closely monitored private meetings between him and civilian leaders.

Timely intelligence allowed them to act decisively when the moment arrived.

Manipulation of the system is a continuing game.

Strings are pulled with a handshake, everything aligning to serve vested interests.

Relationships are mere levers, useful only until they fail.

Each episode ends only to repeat, as people await the next cycle to start.

The damage is profound, leaving a lasting threat to national security.

To break this cycle in our political culture, we must channel our influence wisely.

Trust must be earned across the board through a process of transparency and rule of law.

Only then can we turn all segments of our society into loyal alliances and begin to build a stronger, unified Pakistan.

—The writer is Security Professional, entrepreneur and author, based in Dubai, UAE.