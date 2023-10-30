iPhone 14 depicts the future of innovation as it comes with extended storage, a better camera, latest video-grabbing options, and fans are still in love with the model introduced last year.
The US-based company introduced its latest model iPhone 15 series this year, and however, the craze of its predecessor iPhone 14 remains.
iPhone 14 comprises the finest features like Super Retina XDR display, and aerospace-grade aluminum enclosure, making iPhone 14 the best investment for upgrading mobile phone. The series is backed by A15 chip that allows for better thermal performance.
The premium phone comes with a 12-megapixel Wide camera that features a larger sensor, an ƒ/1.5 aperture, and larger 1.9 µm pixels for improved performance in low light, and optical image stabilization is too good.
iPhone 14 PTA Tax in Pakistan
|Models
|Tax on Passport
|Tax on CNIC
|iPhone 14
|Rs107,325
|Rs130,708
|iPhone 14 PLUS
|Rs113,075
|Rs137,000
|iPhone 14 Pro
|Rs122,275
|Rs147,150
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|Rs131,130
|Rs156,900
iPhone 14 PTA approved price in Pakistan November 2023
|Models
|Price (PTA approved)
|IPhone 14 128GB
|410,000
|IPhone 14 Pro 128GB
|505,000
|IPhone 14 Pro 256GB
|550,000
|IPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB
|560,000
|IPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB
|599,000
Apple devices are however expensive in Pakistan as local authorities increased prices manifold, by introducing new taxes on imported devices.
