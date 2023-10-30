iPhone 14 depicts the future of innovation as it comes with extended storage, a better camera, latest video-grabbing options, and fans are still in love with the model introduced last year.

The US-based company introduced its latest model iPhone 15 series this year, and however, the craze of its predecessor iPhone 14 remains.

iPhone 14 comprises the finest features like Super Retina XDR display, and aerospace-grade aluminum enclosure, making iPhone 14 the best investment for upgrading mobile phone. The series is backed by A15 chip that allows for better thermal performance.

The premium phone comes with a 12-megapixel Wide camera that features a larger sensor, an ƒ/1.5 aperture, and larger 1.9 µm pixels for improved performance in low light, and optical image stabilization is too good.

iPhone 14 PTA Tax in Pakistan

Models Tax on Passport Tax on CNIC iPhone 14 Rs107,325 Rs130,708 iPhone 14 PLUS Rs113,075 Rs137,000 iPhone 14 Pro Rs122,275 Rs147,150 iPhone 14 Pro Max Rs131,130 Rs156,900

iPhone 14 PTA approved price in Pakistan November 2023

Models Price (PTA approved) IPhone 14 128GB 410,000 IPhone 14 Pro 128GB 505,000 IPhone 14 Pro 256GB 550,000 IPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB 560,000 IPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB 599,000

Apple devices are however expensive in Pakistan as local authorities increased prices manifold, by introducing new taxes on imported devices.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Max for sale in Lahore

Please visit local market, or online platform to check value of used Apple iPhone 14 in Lahore.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Max for sale in Karachi

Please visit local market, or online platform to check value of used Apple iPhone 14 in Karachi.