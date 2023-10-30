LAHORE – Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday arrived in Lahore, and he visited the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) to participate in a special session.

Kakar interacted with students of the top varsity, telling them to exercise different choices for their future irrespective of the fear of committing the wrong choice. The interim premier was of the view that he always feels energized when he sees youth, but some of them apparently opposed his rhetoric.

He said youth is full of renewed energy and are source of stimulation for the senior people.

During the interactive session, several students grilled PM Kakar about his motive to visit in what is said to be inquisitorial style.

Some lamented his late arrival, while others cheered their mates for throwing tough questions at the interim prime minister. Kakar however was composed and apparently remained unbothered by tough questions from students who were not very friendly to the Prime Minister.

His visit soon appeared in the trending section on Twitter and other sites and the viral clips are doing rounds.

